Coachella stagehand dies while setting up festival

Coachella, photo by Philip Cosores

Coachella has suffered a tragedy a week ahead of its festivities.

According to TMZ, a stagehand fell 60 feet to his death on Saturday morning while setting up one of the stages on the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, CA. Eyewitnesses claim he was climbing the stage scaffolding, and that he wasn’t wearing a safety harness.



Indio Police spokesman Ben Guitron told The Desert Sun a call was placed around 9:30 a.m. PST this morning and that the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The incident has since been reported to the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The death marks the third fatality in the festival’s two-decade history. In 2008, a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive in a nearby private camping area, and in 2014, a 24-year-old woman passed away from a suspected overdose.

As of publication, Goldenvoice has not released a statement. Coachella is set to take place over two weekends beginning this Friday, April 12th.