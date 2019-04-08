Corey Taylor performs Van Halen classics with Michael Anthony, John 5 and more: Watch

Corey Taylor, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Rob Zombie guitarist John 5’s show at the Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles on Saturday night (April 6th) turned into an all-star affair, with Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony jumping onstage to cover some Van Halen classics.

John 5 and The Creatures were playing a normal gig on their North American tour before it turned into a truly unique night of music toward the end of the set. First, System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian joined the band for a cover of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, and then Taylor, Anthony and Cinderella drummer Fred Coury joined John 5 to rock out Van Halen’s “Runnin’ With the Devil”, “Take Your Whiskey Home”, and The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me” (which Van Halen famously covered).



It was all part of a memorable weekend for Taylor, who also proposed to his girlfriend, Alicia Dove. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman shared a picture on Instagram of Dove wearing an engagement ring with the caption, “L’adorilust. Forever. And Ever.”

Dove went on to describe the proposal via Twitter: “After breakfast at home, as I put the salsa back in the fridge I shut the door and he was standing there with a ring. Got down on one knee, and I immediately started crying on the floor with him. In our kitchen. In our sweats nothing fancy. It was f*cking perfect.”

[Live Review: John 5 and The Creatures Invade New Jersey]

See the Whisky A Go Go performances, as well as the engagement posts, below. Slipknot will release an as-yet-untitled new album on August 9th, as well as embark on the “Knotfest Roadshow” North American trek with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth in July. You can get tickets to all of Slipknot’s upcoming tour dates here.