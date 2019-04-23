Corrosion of Conformity announce summer 2019 North American tour with Crowbar

Corrosion of Conformity, photo by Jon Hadusek

Corrosion of Conformity are set to spread the sludge this summer on a headlining North American tour that will also feature Crowbar, Lo-Pan, and Quaker City Night Hawks.

The tour, dubbed “A Quest To Believe, A Call To The Void II”, kicks off July 26th in Poughkeepsie, New York, and runs through an August 25th show in Providence, Rhode Island. Prior to the trek, CoC will perform at a one-off show with country artist Cody Jinks on May 9th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a gig at the Rocklahoma festival on May 24th.



Corrosion of Conformity are continuing to support their 2018 album, No Cross No Crown, which marked CoC’s first album with guitarist-singer Pepper Keenan in more than a decade. We caught CoC and Crowbar earlier this year when the bands hit New York City’s Gramercy Theatre. See our review and photo gallery here.

Tickets for CoC’s upcoming tour dates can be purchased here. Once shows sell out, you can pick up tickets at StubHub.

Corrosion of Conformity 2019 Tour Dates:

05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Coyote Joe’s #

05/24 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma *

07/26 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance ^

07/27 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater ^

07/28 – Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal *

07/29 – Kitchener, ON @ Dallas Nightclub ^

07/31 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^

08/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation ^

08/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II ^

08/03 – Auburn, WA @ KISW’s Pain In The Grass at White River Amphitheatre *

08/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre ^

08/06 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s ^

08/07 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^

08/10 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^

08/11 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater ^

08/13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House ^

08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

08/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Swim @ Daylight Beach Club *

08/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore ^

08/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ^

08/19 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live ^

08/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall ^

08/22 – Jacksonville, NC @ The Tarheel ^

08/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 ^

08/24 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

08/25 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall ^

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ MegaCruise 2019 *

* = CoC only

# = with Cody Jinks

^ = with Crowbar, Lo-Pan, and Quaker City Night Hawks