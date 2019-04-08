Courtney Barnett premieres new song “Everybody Here Hates You”: Stream

Courtney Barnett, photo by Ben Kaye

Courtney Barnett dropped her latest standalone track, “Small Talk”, late last year. Coming on the heels of her excellent Tell Me How You Really Feel LP, the song will serve as the B-side to her Record Store Day 2019 7-inch offering. During an appearance on Australia’s Triple J radio over the weekend, the indie rocker revealed the single’s A-side, “Everybody Here Hates You”.

Full of a chugging melancholy, Barnett described the song as about “some sort of social anxiety that then morphs into paranoia and a level of sadness and depression.” Admitting that she took inspiration for the track title from Jeff Buckley (see: “Everybody Here Wants You”), she added,

“Like when you think a haircut will help you, or a clean meal will cleanse you, ya know, as if all these things will make you feel better, but really nothing is gonna to fix you. So you kind of have to tell everyone that it’s all okay so they don’t worry. But it’s also tongue in cheek. If my friend said to me, ‘I think everybody here hates me.’ I would say, ‘Nah, it’s only in your head, and everyone’s just thinking the same thing. Everyone’s too busy thinking about themselves to worry about what you or I are doing.'”

Take a listen by heading to the Triple J website and skipping to the the 21:15 mark.

Ahead of RSD ’19 (April 13th), you can stock up on Barnett’s past vinyl releases here. Below, revisit her episode of This Must Be the Gig.

