Journey into Courtney Barnett’s brain in the video for “Everybody Here Hates You”: Watch

Courtney Barnett in the "Everybody Here Hates You" video

Earlier this month, Courtney Barnett revealed a new single called “Everybody Here Hates You”. Partially inspired by Jeff Buckley’s “Everybody Here Wants You”, the track is about overanalyzing yourself and being unduly self-conscious about how others see you.

The Australian indie rocker has now shared a corresponding music video by Danny Cohen, who previously helmed her clip for “Need a Little Time” and numerous others from Barnett’s collaborative record with Kurt Vile. The visual takes a literal approach to the song’s self-critical lyrics (“It’s only in your head/ They’re probably thinking the same thing”) by journeying into Barnett’s actual brain.



It’s a fascinating visual that drives the track’s message home and one that I’ll be sure to bring up to my therapist this week. Check it out below.

“Everybody Here Hates You” appears on a new Record Store Day 7-inch, serving as the B-side to Tell Me How You Really Feel cut “Small Talk”. To own all of Barnett’s past vinyl releases, head on here.

In the coming months, Barnett is scheduled to perform at Bonnaroo, Delaware's Firefly Music Festival, and Woodstock 50. She also has select dates with The National.

