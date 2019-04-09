Crumb announce debut album, Jinx, share new single “Nina”: Stream

Crumb, photo by Salim Garcia

Brooklyn-via-Boston psych pop outfit Crumb have announced their debut album, Jinx. The self-released follow-up to their sophomore EP, 2017’s Locket, is due out June 14th.

Previously released single “Part III” appears on the 10-track effort, as does the newly revealed “Nina”. The track is a cooly hypnotic introduction to Crumb’s practiced mix of psych and jazz, mesmerizing guitar strains reverberating over smoky blue piano notes and a steady rhythmic backbone. However smooth it is, there’s something dangerous about the blend, the hint of a specter stalking between the hazy tones.

The stalker is clear in the song’s accompanying video, and his name is David Patrick Kelly. The Twin Peaks and The Warriors actor stars in the Haoyan of America-directed clip, in which Kelly is a hunter with one target in his sights: Crumb frontwoman Lila Ramani. Take a look below.

Pre-orders for Jinx are going on now.

Jinx Artwork:

Jinx Tracklist:

01. Cracking

02. Nina

03. Ghostride

04. Fall Down

05. M.R.

06. The Letter

07. Part III

08. And It Never Ends

09. Faces

10. Jinx

Crumb are heading out on tour later this month with Corridor; find their itinerary below and get tickets here.

Crumb 2019 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^

04/17 – Gambier, OH @ Kenyon College

04/18 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop ^

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective ^

04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Emory University ^

04/22 – Chapell Hill, NC @ Local 506 ^

04/23 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 ^

04/25 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall ^

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

^ = w/ Corridor