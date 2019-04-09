Menu
Crumb announce debut album, Jinx, share new single “Nina”: Stream

Plus, a music video featuring David Patrick Kelly

by
on April 09, 2019, 12:24pm
Crumb Salim Garcia Jinx Nina New Album Announcement Single Stream David Patrick Kelly
Crumb, photo by Salim Garcia

Brooklyn-via-Boston psych pop outfit Crumb have announced their debut album, Jinx. The self-released follow-up to their sophomore EP, 2017’s Locket, is due out June 14th.

Previously released single “Part III” appears on the 10-track effort, as does the newly revealed “Nina”. The track is a cooly hypnotic introduction to Crumb’s practiced mix of psych and jazz, mesmerizing guitar strains reverberating over smoky blue piano notes and a steady rhythmic backbone. However smooth it is, there’s something dangerous about the blend, the hint of a specter stalking between the hazy tones.

The stalker is clear in the song’s accompanying video, and his name is David Patrick Kelly. The Twin Peaks and The Warriors actor stars in the Haoyan of America-directed clip, in which Kelly is a hunter with one target in his sights: Crumb frontwoman Lila Ramani. Take a look below.

Pre-orders for Jinx are going on now.

Jinx Artwork:

Crumb Jinx Album Cover ArtworkJinx Tracklist:
01. Cracking
02. Nina
03. Ghostride
04. Fall Down
05. M.R.
06. The Letter
07. Part III
08. And It Never Ends
09. Faces
10. Jinx

Crumb are heading out on tour later this month with Corridor; find their itinerary below and get tickets here.

Crumb 2019 Tour Dates:
04/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^
04/17 – Gambier, OH @ Kenyon College
04/18 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop ^
04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective ^
04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Emory University ^
04/22 – Chapell Hill, NC @ Local 506 ^
04/23 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 ^
04/25 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall ^
04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^
05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

^ = w/ Corridor

