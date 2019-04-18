CupcakKe turns in X-rated remix of “Old Town Road”: Stream

CupcakKe

From TikTok viral sensation to chart-smashing “non” country song, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is officially one of the defining tracks of the year. Part meme, part record-breaking hit, the country rap tune has attracted scores of remixers and parodists. Now, Chicago MC CupcakKe has turned in her own twist on the song — and somehow we doubt it’ll be as big of a chart topper.

The extremely X-rated remix has been redubbed “Old Town Hoe”, a title it wears with absolute pride. “I’m gonna take your dick, put it in my hole/ I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more,” she sings on the hook, possibly the cleanest line of the whole thing. There’s also a nod to Nicki Minaj’s technical issues during her guest appearance at Ariana Grande’s Coachella set: “On the dick, I rap, nigga/ Turnin’ his mic off like Nicki at Coachella, facts, yeah.”



Maybe plug in some headphones if you’re in public, and take a listen below.