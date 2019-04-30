Menu
Danny Brown reveals Q-Tip executive produced his new album, U Know What I’m Sayin?

aul White and JPEGMAFIA also contribute to the forthcoming effort

on April 30, 2019, 10:58am
Danny Brown, photo by Ben Kaye

Though it’s been three years since his last album, Atrocity Exhibition, Danny Brown hasn’t exactly been keeping quiet. He dropped some music via Twitch, showed up on Gorillaz’s Humanz, shared his Live at the Majestic documentary, and just recently let loose on a track with Open Mike Eagle. For those of us who’ve been waiting for the eccentric and distinctive MCs around to return with a full-length effort, however, there’s good news.

Brown is the focus of the latest cover story from High Snobiety, and he shared some snippets from the feature on Instagram. One picture features a pull-quote a full-page pull quote that not only reveals the title of Brown’s next album, U Know What I’m Sayin?, but who’s producing it: Q-Tip.

Later clarifying on Twitter, Brown said the acclaimed A Tribe Called Quest member was actually executive producing the record. Either way, someone the level of Q-Tip working with someone as talented as Danny Brown is sure to yield some interesting results.

Brown also revealed that frequent collaborator Paul White and Brooklyn bigshot JPEGMAFIA contributed to the forthcoming LP’s sound.

uknowhatimsayin?

While we await further word on U Know What I’m Sayin?, revisit Brown’s track with OPE, “Unfiltered”, from the latter’s new Comedy Central variety show The New Negroes.

