Dave Grohl and Brandi Carlile busk together on the streets of Seattle: Watch

Dave Grohl and Brandi Carlile

It was a gorgeous day in Seattle yesterday, the low-60s temperatures perfect for strolling through the Emerald City streets. If you happened to wander into Pike Place Market during the afternoon, things got even better, as there’s a chance you stumbled upon two superstar rockers busking for the crowds.

Dave Grohl and Brandi Carlile delivered a 15- to 20-minute acoustic set in front of the Farmers Market, as the Seattle Times reports. Carlile, a native of Ravensdale, Washington, had decided out of the blue to visit her old busking haunt, and invited the Foo Fighters frontman to join her trip down memory lane. Along with Carlile’s twin backing guitarist/vocalists, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, they covered The Beatles’ “Let It Be” and closed with Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These”.



Carlile broadcast some of the pop-up show on Facebook Live, later posting a photo with the caption, “Got nostalgic and decided to swing by my old busking spot @pikeplacepublicmarket with the twins and Dave Grohl…honestly one of the most surreal moments of my life.”

Watch clips of the unannounced street performance below.