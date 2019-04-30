Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors announce co-headlining summer tour

Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors, photos by Philip Cosores and Jason Frank Rothenberg

The only way for indie rock greats to get even greater is to join forces.

Both Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors have announced a slew of upcoming tour dates, including a co-headline tour for this summer. Tickets for the co-headlining tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, May 3rd. You can also get them here.



The co-headlining portion of the tour includes stops at places like Los Angeles’s Hollywood Palladium on July 17th, Washington DC’s 9:30 Club on September 8th, and New York City’s recently reopened Webster Hall on September 10th. Festivalgoers will be happy to know both are scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound this year, too.

(Read: Dirty Projectors Provide Track-By-Track Breakdown of New Album Lamp Lit Prose)

The full-band lineup for Dirty Projectors will include Nat Baldwin (bass), Mike Johnson (drums), Felicia Douglass (percussion/vocals), Maia Friedman (guitar/vocals) and Kristin Slipp (keyboards, vocals), with core Projector David Longstreth as bandleader, guitarist, and lead vocalist.

This summer tour arrives months after both bands issued new albums. In January, Deerhunter released the country-tinged, bleak, introspective album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?. Last summer, Dirty Projectors returned to form on the album Lamp Lit Prose.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Dirty Projectors 2019 Tour Dates:

05/25 – Hudson, NY @ Hudson Hall

05/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/30-05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Nîmes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

06/05 – Peterborough, NH @ The Thing In The Spring

07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #

07/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

07/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

09/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

09/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

# = w/ Deerhunter

Deerhunter 2019 Tour Dates:



05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/25 – Madrid, ES @ Parque Enrique Tierno Galván

05/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

05/28 – Montpelier, FR @ Le Rockstore

05/29 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

05/30 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

05/31 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard

06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal

06/04 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Oslo

06/06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Trädgårdsföreningen

06/07-06/08 – London, UK @ Field Day London

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

07/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

07/10 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Twilight *

07/13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore ^

07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Lodge #

07/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

07/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

08/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

08/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

08/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

08/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

08/16 – Porto, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival

08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/20 – Graz, AT @ Dom im Berg

08/21 – Budapest, HU @ A38

08/22 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

08/23 – Turin, IT @ Spazio 211

08/24 – Guéret, FR @ Aerodrome de Guéret

08/25 – Saint Cloud, FR @ Domaine National de Saint Cloud

08/28 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

08/29 – La Tour-de-Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae

11/13 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

# = w/ Dirty Projectors

* = w/ Washed Out

^ = w/ Cate Le Bon