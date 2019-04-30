Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors announce co-headlining summer tour

The only way for indie rock greats to get even greater is to join forces.
Both Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors have announced a slew of upcoming tour dates, including a co-headline tour for this summer. Tickets for the co-headlining tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, May 3rd. You can also get them here.
The co-headlining portion of the tour includes stops at places like Los Angeles’s Hollywood Palladium on July 17th, Washington DC’s 9:30 Club on September 8th, and New York City’s recently reopened Webster Hall on September 10th. Festivalgoers will be happy to know both are scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound this year, too.
(Read: Dirty Projectors Provide Track-By-Track Breakdown of New Album Lamp Lit Prose)
The full-band lineup for Dirty Projectors will include Nat Baldwin (bass), Mike Johnson (drums), Felicia Douglass (percussion/vocals), Maia Friedman (guitar/vocals) and Kristin Slipp (keyboards, vocals), with core Projector David Longstreth as bandleader, guitarist, and lead vocalist.
This summer tour arrives months after both bands issued new albums. In January, Deerhunter released the country-tinged, bleak, introspective album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?. Last summer, Dirty Projectors returned to form on the album Lamp Lit Prose.
See the full list of tour dates below.
Dirty Projectors 2019 Tour Dates:
05/25 – Hudson, NY @ Hudson Hall
05/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
05/30-05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – Nîmes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival
06/05 – Peterborough, NH @ The Thing In The Spring
07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #
07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #
07/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #
07/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #
09/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #
09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #
09/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
09/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #
09/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #
# = w/ Deerhunter
Deerhunter 2019 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/25 – Madrid, ES @ Parque Enrique Tierno Galván
05/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
05/28 – Montpelier, FR @ Le Rockstore
05/29 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club
05/30 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
05/31 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard
06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal
06/04 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Oslo
06/06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Trädgårdsföreningen
06/07-06/08 – London, UK @ Field Day London
07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
07/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
07/10 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
07/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Twilight *
07/13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore ^
07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #
07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Lodge #
07/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #
07/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #
08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #
08/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #
08/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
08/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #
08/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #
08/16 – Porto, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival
08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/20 – Graz, AT @ Dom im Berg
08/21 – Budapest, HU @ A38
08/22 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska
08/23 – Turin, IT @ Spazio 211
08/24 – Guéret, FR @ Aerodrome de Guéret
08/25 – Saint Cloud, FR @ Domaine National de Saint Cloud
08/28 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
08/29 – La Tour-de-Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae
11/13 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
# = w/ Dirty Projectors
* = w/ Washed Out
^ = w/ Cate Le Bon