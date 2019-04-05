Deftones’ first-ever live performance of “Be Quiet and Drive” unearthed: Watch

Deftones' Chino Moreno at 1997 show, via YouTube: DeftonesLive

YouTube has been around for 14 years, so music fans have had plenty of time to upload old recordings of live performances, but every once in a while a new classic gets unearthed. In this case, Deftones’ first-ever live performance of their 1997 single “Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)” was found by one Walker Edmondson and uploaded the DeftonesLive YouTube channel this week.

“Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)” appeared on Deftones’ 1997 sophomore album, Around the Fur. It was the band’s first song to crack the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, and has since become a fan favorite.



The newfound video was captured at The Press Club in the band’s hometown of Sacramento, California, in September 1997, a month before the release of Around the Fur. In the video, you’ll see a young Chino Moreno telling the crowd, “This is our first show we’ve played in a long-ass f*cking time,” before adding, “This song is called ‘Be Quiet and Drive’,” as the band launches into the performance.

Cut to the present day, and Deftones are currently working on their ninth album. Moreno recently whipped up excitement among fans when he compared the new material to their third album, White Pony, explaining that the 2000 LP “was probably us at our most experimental.” As of now, no release date or title has been announced, but the new Deftones album is expected to surface at some point in 2019.