Deftones’ first-ever live performance of “My Own Summer (Shove It)” surfaces online: Watch

Deftones' Chino Moreno performing in 1997, via YouTube: DeftonesLive

Earlier this month, footage emerged of Deftones performing the Around the Fur single “Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)” for the very first time in concert in 1997. Now, newly posted video from that very same show captures the band playing another Around the Fur classic, “My Own Summer (Shove It)”, for the first time in public, as well.

The show took place in September 1997 at The Press Club in the band’s hometown of Sacramento, California, a little over a month before the band released Around the Fur. Like the previous footage of “Be Quiet and Drive”, the clip of “My Own Summer” was uploaded to the DeftonesLive YouTube channel and provided by fan Walker Edmondson.



The clip shows a youthful Chino Moreno wearing a plain white t-shirt and delivering an intense stare into the crowd as he sings the heavy track, at one point stage-diving into the audience (at the 2:19 mark). Bassist Chi Cheng, who would pass away in 2013, is seen delivering backing screams.

In addition to the concert clip, Edmondson also uploaded the sound-check performance of “My Own Summer” to his personal YouTube channel, with the following description: “I am pretty sure this is the first time the boys played ‘My Own Summer’ in public. I love how they bring it even though they are soundchecking in front of 4 people. Badasses.”

Currently, Deftones are working on their ninth album. As of yet, there’s no title or release date, but Moreno recently compared the experimental nature of the band’s new music to that of 2000’s White Pony.

Watch the concert performance and the soundcheck run-through of “My Own Summer” in the clips below.