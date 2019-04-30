Die Antwoord announce 2019 US fall tour

Die Antwoord "House of Zef Tour" promo

Hip-hop collective Die Antwoord have announced a US tour for the fall.

The 16-date “House of Zef Tour” — named after the zef counterculture movement of their native South Africa — officially kicks off September 9th at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Die Antwoord are then scheduled to visit Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Houston, as well as New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston.



The group’s itinerary also includes appearances at Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas and as Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival.

Die Antwoord’s last full-length, Mount Ninja and Da Nice Time Kid, dropped in 2016. Last summer, they announced they’d be releasing their final album, 27, over the “next year or so.”

Tickets for the “House of Zef Tour” go on sale this Friday, May 3rd on LiveNation. They can also be purchased here.

Consult their full tour itinerary below.

Die Antwoord 2019 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/03 – Warszawa, PL @ COS Torwar Hall Spectacular

06/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle Hamburg

06/07 – Nuremburg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/09 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/13 – Santiago De Compostela, ES @ O Son Do Camino

06/14 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society

06/15 – Derby, UK @ Donington Park Circuit

06/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/21 – Paris, FR @ Hippodrome

06/22 – Paris, FR @ Hippodrome

07/14 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival

07/18 – Kiev, UA @ Upark Festival

09/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion

09/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

09/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/03 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Revisit their 2016 single “Banana Brain”:

Pick up all of Die Antwoord’s past release on vinyl by heading this way.