Die Antwoord announce 2019 US fall tour

Hip-hop collective Die Antwoord have announced a US tour for the fall.
The 16-date “House of Zef Tour” — named after the zef counterculture movement of their native South Africa — officially kicks off September 9th at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Die Antwoord are then scheduled to visit Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Houston, as well as New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston.
The group’s itinerary also includes appearances at Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas and as Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival.
Die Antwoord’s last full-length, Mount Ninja and Da Nice Time Kid, dropped in 2016. Last summer, they announced they’d be releasing their final album, 27, over the “next year or so.”
Tickets for the “House of Zef Tour” go on sale this Friday, May 3rd on LiveNation. They can also be purchased here.
Consult their full tour itinerary below.
Die Antwoord 2019 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/03 – Warszawa, PL @ COS Torwar Hall Spectacular
06/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle Hamburg
06/07 – Nuremburg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/09 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/13 – Santiago De Compostela, ES @ O Son Do Camino
06/14 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society
06/15 – Derby, UK @ Donington Park Circuit
06/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/21 – Paris, FR @ Hippodrome
06/22 – Paris, FR @ Hippodrome
07/14 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival
07/18 – Kiev, UA @ Upark Festival
09/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion
09/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
09/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/03 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Revisit their 2016 single “Banana Brain”:
