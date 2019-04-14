Menu
DirecTV Now releases Game of Thrones’ Season 8 premiere early

Whether intentional or not, the episode is streaming ahead of tonight's HBO premiere

on April 14, 2019, 5:45pm
Game of Thrones season 8
If you’re a subscriber of DirecTV Now, the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones has arrived early.

Whether intentional or not, the episode is streaming on DirecTV Now as of 5:30 p.m. EST — three and a half hours ahead of its HBO premiere at 9:00 p.m.

Former Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan was among the first to point out the episode’s early release, as he received a notification from DirecTV about the episode’s availability. Several other DirecTV users have shared screen grabs of the episode.

Needless to say, if you’re hoping to avoid spoilers, now would be a good time to sign off the Internet.

We’ve reached out to representatives for HBO and DirecTV for more information.

