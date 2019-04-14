DirecTV Now releases Game of Thrones’ Season 8 premiere early

Game of Thrones season 8

If you’re a subscriber of DirecTV Now, the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones has arrived early.

Whether intentional or not, the episode is streaming on DirecTV Now as of 5:30 p.m. EST — three and a half hours ahead of its HBO premiere at 9:00 p.m.



Former Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan was among the first to point out the episode’s early release, as he received a notification from DirecTV about the episode’s availability. Several other DirecTV users have shared screen grabs of the episode.

Needless to say, if you’re hoping to avoid spoilers, now would be a good time to sign off the Internet.

We’ve reached out to representatives for HBO and DirecTV for more information.

(Read: The Case for the White Walkers Winning the Game of Thrones)

Four hours early? I’ll take it pic.twitter.com/upp3cWrc11 — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) April 14, 2019

It absolutely is streaming early on DirecTV Now. pic.twitter.com/ETxPqXvHXp — AlternateUniverseMe (@declassifiedair) April 14, 2019

So this is season 8. I think @directvnow screwed up. But I get to watch @GameOfThrones 3 hours early. pic.twitter.com/j13hJL1its — Coach Carle (@Coach_Carle) April 14, 2019