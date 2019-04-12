Disney+ to launch in November with 400 movies and 7,500 TV episodes

The Simpsons on Disney+

Disney finally revealed details of its long-awaited streaming service in a presentation to investors on Thursday afternoon.

Disney+ will launch November 12th, 2019 with 400 movies titles and 7,500 TV episodes. Disney+ will collect content from across its various subsidiaries, including Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm, as well as its own productions under the Walt Disney banner. It’s also developing several original films and series.



The ad-free subscription service will be priced at $6.99 monthly — or, $69.99 annually. The service will also be bundled with Hulu and other Disney offerings at a discounted price.

Among Disney+’s extensive offerings:

— All of Disney’s classic animated films — including The Lion King, Snow White, Little Mermaid, and Aladdin — will be unlocked from the Disney Vault and made available on Disney+. More recent animated films, such as Moana and Frozen, will also be streaming. Disney is also working on live action remakes of Lady and the Tramp and The Sword in the Stone, as well as a Christmas comedy called Noelle starring Anna Kendrick, and Timmy Failure, based on the best-selling books.

— All Pixar films will be available within first year of launch, as well as its various digital shorts, including new, original series focused around Toy Story characters Forky and Bo Peep. As previously reported, Monsters Inc. is also getting a spinoff series.

— Disney+ will bring the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe together in one place for the first time. Four of its film will be available upon launch: Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, and Thor: The Dark World, with Avengers: Endgame following later in the year. As previously reported, Disney+ will also be the exclusive home to episodic series inspired by Loki, Hawkeye, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Vision and the Scarlet Witch. If that weren’t enough, an animated series called What If? will imagine alternate Marvel storylines.

— The first eight Star Wars films, from New Hope to The Last Jedi, will be available at launch, with the final installment in the third Skywalker trilogy arriving later in the year. Jon Favreau’s episodic series The Mandalorian will also be available at launch. A Cassian Andor series is also in the works, with Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk reprising their roles from Rogue One.

— The first 30 seasons of The Simpsons will also be available on day one.

Watch a video announcing The Simpsons’ arrival to Disney and get a look at the Disney+ interface below.