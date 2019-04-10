Warner Bros. to take legal action against Donald Trump over unauthorized use of The Dark Knight score

Donald Trump as Bane

Donald Trump has broken many laws since assuming the office of president. Though paling by comparison to many of his more egregious actions, Trump has repeatedly violated copyright law with content posted to his Twitter account. Previously, he infringed on HBO’s Game of Thrones trademark with a dumb meme threatening Iran with sanctions. Now, he’s facing legal action from Warner Bros. after using a portion of the score to The Dark Knight Rises in a video touting his “accomplishments.”

In a statement, Warner Bros. said the use of Hans Zimmer’s song “Why Do We Fall?”, from The Dark Knight Rises, was “unauthorized.” The studio added, “We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed.”



The bizarre two-minute video also appears to lift title cards and fonts from Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory. 2020,” declares the video.

Trump has long criticized Twitter for censoring conservative voices. He’s also hammered China over intellectual property theft. And yet, as of publication, Trump’s infringing video remains readily available on Twitter, because there’s no such thing as hypocrisy is 2019.