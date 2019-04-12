Drake and J. Cole reunite in London, say they “been working” on new music together

J. Cole and Drake in London, photo via Rap-Up

Thursday marked the final evening of Drake’s week-long residency in London. For his send-off at The O2 Arena, the Toronto rapper brought out a very special guest in J. Cole.

Their onstage reunion saw Cole perform a hyped up rendition of “Middle Child”, a highlight off his acclaimed KOD album. More importantly, it featured a huge reveal regarding new collaborative music from the two MCs.



“I can’t wait to make some new music with you,” Drake told Cole. “I know we been working. I can’t wait to let these people hear it.”

The last time Drake and Cole hit the studio together was for 2013’s “Jodeci Freestyle”. They also teamed up on “In the Morning” in 2010.

Elsewhere during the surprise appearance, the rappers took turns praising one another. Cole described the OVO rapper as “top five, if not, godd*mn arguably the best rapper to ever come in this motherfu**ing thing, hit after hit.” Drake, meanwhile, talked about their early days in the industry:

“Listen, I’m gonna tell you one thing about me and this guy right here. When I think of all my earliest memories when we were doing this shit… this is just for anybody… that has a dream, that has a vision. When I think of all my earliest memories there was always one guy that was always right there doing the same thing as me. Taking care of his people, showin’ love, and it’s this man right here. He hasn’t changed since the first day I met him.”

Watch fan-caught footage of the “Middle Child” performance and the clip about their upcoming collaboration.

Drake’s residency in Las Vegas begins next month. His last full-length was Scorpion from 2018. Grab that LP and his other vinyl releases here.

As for Cole, he recently celebrated his first-ever Dreamville Festival in North Carolina with help of 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and more. KOD and Cole’s past records can be purchased here.