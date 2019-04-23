Menu
Duckwrth details new Falling Man EP, shares “Love is Like a Moshpit”: Stream

Breakout rapper teams with Rico Nasty and Medasin on forthcoming project

on April 23, 2019, 12:20pm
Duckwrth Falling Man EP release date "Love is like a moshpit" new song rap music release
Duckwrth

Last fall, Duckwrth teased a forthcoming EP with the release of two singles, “Fall Back” and the Consequence of Sound-premiered “Soprano”. The rising rapper is back now with more details on the project, in addition to a new song.

Titled The Falling Man, the EP is due out May 17th through Island/Republic Records. It serves as the proper follow-up to Duckwrth’s An EXTRA UUGLY Mixtape from 2017 and his 2016 full-length, I’m Uugly. The new release also comes after Duckwrth’s contributions to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack and the new album from fellow breakout artist Tayla Parx.

(Read: The 20 Richest Rappers of 2018)

An official tracklist hasn’t been unveiled just yet, but Duckwrth has broken off another one of its songs in “Love is Like a Moshpit”. Further proof that the South Los Angeles MC is one to watch, the new offering sees him collaborating with rapper/producer Rico Nasty and producer Medasin, who previously remixed Post Malone and Rihanna.

Take a listen below.

Ahead of his EP, Duckwrth has a handful of Australian tour dates lined up with MØ.

