Eagles to perform Hotel California in full for the first time ever

Hotel California is one of the most commercially successful album of all time, sitting at No. 3 on the all-time list of best sellers. After Glenn Frey passed away in 2016 and the Eagles split up, it seemed probable we’d never hear the classic album played in full. But the band got back together with a new touring lineup less than a year later, and now they’ve revealed plans to do something they’ve never done in their nearly 50 year history: perform Hotel California front to back live.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have announced a pair of shows at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena during which they’ll play Hotel California in full, along with a “greatest hits” setlist. (Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) is the No. 1 best-selling US album of all time, after all.) Several of the nine songs from the 1976 LP have not been played live since the original tour supporting the record, making the occasion even more special for fans.



Founding members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Eagles’ current touring band of Deacon Frey and Vince Gill for the performances. Set for Friday, September 27th and Saturday, September 28th, the gigs will be the group’s only North American shows of 2019.

Tickets start at $179 and are scheduled to go on sale April 12th at 10:00 a.m. PDT via Ticketmaster. They’re sure to sell out fast, and once they do, you can check the secondary market at StubHub.

While the Vegas shows mark the Eagles only US performances of the year, the band will be bouncing around Europe this summer. Find their itinerary below.

Eagles 2019 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/28 – cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/30 – München, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/08 – Johanneshov, SE @ Tele2 Arena

06/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

06/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

06/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

06/30 – Liverpool UK @ Echo Arena

07/02 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

07/04 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

07/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

07/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

^ = Hotel California performance

