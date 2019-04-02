Elvis Costello and Blondie announce co-headlining tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie will team up for a coast-to-coast co-headlining tour this summer.
The 13-city tour kicks off in Bethel, New York on July 20th. The itinerary also includes performances at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in Boston; Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, NY; Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California. Additionally, the duo will headline this year’s XPoNential Festival in Camden, New Jersey on July 27th.
Find the full schedule of dates below. Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, April 6th via LiveNation.com. Once they’re sold out, you can still find tickets via StubHub.
Costello will be touring in support of his 2018 album with the Imposters, Look Now, which marked his 30th album to date and first in five years. Blondie’s last full-length release came in 2017 with Pollinator.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
07/20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/23 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
07/24 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
07/27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion (XPoNential Festival)
08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater At The Palms
08/02 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Summit
08/04 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
