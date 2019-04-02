Elvis Costello and Blondie announce co-headlining tour

Elvis Costello (Brittany Brassell) and Blondie (Autumn Andel)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie will team up for a coast-to-coast co-headlining tour this summer.

The 13-city tour kicks off in Bethel, New York on July 20th. The itinerary also includes performances at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in Boston; Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, NY; Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California. Additionally, the duo will headline this year’s XPoNential Festival in Camden, New Jersey on July 27th.



Find the full schedule of dates below. Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, April 6th via LiveNation.com. Once they’re sold out, you can still find tickets via StubHub.

Costello will be touring in support of his 2018 album with the Imposters, Look Now, which marked his 30th album to date and first in five years. Blondie’s last full-length release came in 2017 with Pollinator.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

07/20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/23 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

07/24 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

07/27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion (XPoNential Festival)

08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater At The Palms

08/02 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Summit

08/04 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

