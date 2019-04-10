Emma Stone and the women of Saturday Night Live host a BTS sleepover: Watch

BTS fans all over the country are counting the days until their K-Pop idols appear on Saturday Night Live. But no one stans harder for the boyband than the cast of SNL themselves. It seems the show’s Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner are so filled with anticipation for this weekend’s episode that they and host Emma Stone have set up shop right on the Studio 8H stage.

In a new ad for the April 13th episode, the women hang up posters and cuddle plushes during their BTS slumber party. As they debate which BTS member is their favorite (“If you picked a favorite, then inevitably the others would find out and then they would feel hurt,” notes McKinnon), Beck Bennett tries to interrupt, only to get five-teenaged-girls-worth of vitriol spat in his face.



Watch below.

BTS appears on this Saturday’s SNL, just one day after they drop their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona. They’ll then head out on the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour, tickets for which you can get here.