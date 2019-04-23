Exit 111: Guns N’ Roses, Deftones, Slayer, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard, ZZ Top lead inaugural lineup

Deftones and Guns N' Roses, photos by Philip Cosores / Slayer, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Exit 111, a new festival in Manchester, Tennessee, staged on the same grounds as Bonnaroo, has just revealed its inaugural lineup, and it’s packed with dozens of big-name hard rock and metal acts, including Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Slayer, ZZ Top, Deftones, and many more.

The three-day event takes place October 11th-13th at Great Stage Park, and also boasts Mastodon, Ghost, Lamb of God, Megadeth, Gojira, Ministry, Coheed and Cambria, Cheap Trick, Alter Bridge, Seether, Black Label Society, and more. See the full lineup in the poster below.



The event is being produced as a joint effort between AC Entertainment (Bonnaroo) and C3 Presents (Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits), and will feature on-site camping, an R-rated cabaret circus called Paranormal Cirque, a car show, motocross demonstrations, a giant sports bar, and other attractions.

Single-day tickets and weekend passes go on sale this Thursday (April 26th) at noon ET at the festival’s website, with pre-sales starting today (April 23rd). As part of a partnership with Seether singer Shaun Morgan’s Rise Above charity, $1 from each ticket will be donated to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE).