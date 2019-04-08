New festival to launch at site of Bonnaroo this fall

Exit 111 Festival

A new multi-day festival will take place on the Bonnaroo grounds this fall.

A collaboration between festival promoters AC Entertainment (Bonnaroo) and C3 Presents (Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits), the Exit 111 Festival will debut October 11th-13th, 2019 at the Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee.

According to a press release, Bonnaroo’s grounds “will be transformed into a rock and roll playground offering camping and a variety of activities tailored specifically to concert-goers with a lineup that will celebrate various genres of rock.” A brief statement on the festival’s website adds that “rock ‘n’ roll’s best of the best will grace 3 stages over the span of 3 days.”

Additional details, including a lineup announcement, will be revealed in the coming week.

As for Bonnaroo, the legacy festival returns June 13th-16th, with a lineup featuring Phish, Childish Gambino, Solange, The National, Kacey Musgraves, The Lonely Island, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, and more. See the full lineup here.