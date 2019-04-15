Explosions in the Sky announce 20th anniversary tour dates

It’s been 20 years of Explosions in the Sky, and the Austin post-rockers are celebrating with a special anniversary tour. Grab your earplugs.
The jaunt begins this September in Mesa, Arizona and wraps a few days before Halloween in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “We hope to see some of you out there,” the band wrote on Twitter. “And thanks so much for sticking with us for so long. We truly appreciate it.”
Consult the full itinerary below. Find ticketing info at the band’s website, and look here once they sell out.
Revisit our 2016 review of their last album The Wilderness, which we called “a new translation of their sound, almost as if the group has learned to communicate their core through an entirely new language.” You can also snag more Explosions vinyl here.
Explosions in the Sky 2019 Tour Dates:
05/09 – Shanghai, CN @ Bandai Namco Dream Hall
05/10 – Beijing, CN @ Tango 3F
05/12 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East
05/13 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
09/11 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater
09/14 – Point Reyes, CA @ Love Field
09/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theater
09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/21 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
09/22 – Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Amphitheater
10/10 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
10/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/12 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/13 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center
10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral
10/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre
10/18 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/19 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater
10/20 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
10/22 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre
10/23 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater