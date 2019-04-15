Explosions in the Sky announce 20th anniversary tour dates

Explosions in the Sky, photo by Nina Corcoran

It’s been 20 years of Explosions in the Sky, and the Austin post-rockers are celebrating with a special anniversary tour. Grab your earplugs.

The jaunt begins this September in Mesa, Arizona and wraps a few days before Halloween in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “We hope to see some of you out there,” the band wrote on Twitter. “And thanks so much for sticking with us for so long. We truly appreciate it.”



Consult the full itinerary below. Find ticketing info at the band’s website, and look here once they sell out.

Revisit our 2016 review of their last album The Wilderness, which we called “a new translation of their sound, almost as if the group has learned to communicate their core through an entirely new language.” You can also snag more Explosions vinyl here.

Explosions in the Sky 2019 Tour Dates:

05/09 – Shanghai, CN @ Bandai Namco Dream Hall

05/10 – Beijing, CN @ Tango 3F

05/12 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East

05/13 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

09/11 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater

09/14 – Point Reyes, CA @ Love Field

09/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theater

09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/21 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

09/22 – Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Amphitheater

10/10 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

10/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/12 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/13 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral

10/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

10/18 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/19 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater

10/20 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

10/22 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre

10/23 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater