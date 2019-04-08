Falling In Reverse unveil disturbing video for new song “DRUGS” featuring Corey Taylor: Stream

Ronnie Radke and Corey Taylor, via YouTube: Epitaph Records

Falling In Reverse have released a new track called “DRUGS” featuring Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, along with a disturbingly violent video to accompany the song.

“DRUGS” is Falling In Reverse’s latest single, and marks the third in a trilogy of one-off singles released from the band, the others being “Losing My Life” and “Losing My Mind”. The group released their last album, Coming Home, back in 2017.

Taylor also appears in the video for “DRUGS”, popping up at the 3-minute mark to deliver the intense breakdown. Be warned, as there’s violent imagery throughout, including a chainsaw-wielding Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke causing bloody carnage.

In other news, Falling in Reverse will set off on a U.S. headlining tour later this month with support from Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, and New Years Day. Check out the itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Falling in Reverse 2019 Tour Dates with Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New and New Years Day:

04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

04/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/23 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

04/24 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/26 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

04/27 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *

04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

05/01 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

05/03 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/04 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

05/05 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

05/08 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

05/10 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/11 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/12 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/14 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/17 — Boise, ID @ Revolution

05/18 — Portland, OR @ The Hawthorne Theatre

05/19 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

05/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/22 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

*No Ice Nine Kills