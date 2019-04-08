Falling In Reverse unveil disturbing video for new song “DRUGS” featuring Corey Taylor: Stream

Falling In Reverse have released a new track called “DRUGS” featuring Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, along with a disturbingly violent video to accompany the song.
“DRUGS” is Falling In Reverse’s latest single, and marks the third in a trilogy of one-off singles released from the band, the others being “Losing My Life” and “Losing My Mind”. The group released their last album, Coming Home, back in 2017.
Taylor also appears in the video for “DRUGS”, popping up at the 3-minute mark to deliver the intense breakdown. Be warned, as there’s violent imagery throughout, including a chainsaw-wielding Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke causing bloody carnage.
In other news, Falling in Reverse will set off on a U.S. headlining tour later this month with support from Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, and New Years Day. Check out the itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.
Falling in Reverse 2019 Tour Dates with Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New and New Years Day:
04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
04/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/23 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
04/24 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/26 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
04/27 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *
04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
05/01 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
05/03 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
05/04 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
05/05 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
05/08 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
05/10 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/11 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
05/12 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
05/14 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/17 — Boise, ID @ Revolution
05/18 — Portland, OR @ The Hawthorne Theatre
05/19 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
05/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/22 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
*No Ice Nine Kills