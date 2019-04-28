Hong Kong man beaten outside theater after spoiling Avengers: Endgame

Fan who was beaten after spoiling Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of 10 years’ and 21 films’ worth of storytelling, and Marvel has gone to great lengths to limit spoilers. The film’s directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, went as far to ask fans for their discretion in an open letter, and publications (including ours) were issued strict guidelines when it came to what plot points could be disclosed in early reviews.

Fans are also taking measures into their own hands.



According to Asia One, a man outside a cinema in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong was brutally beaten after he began revealing spoilers to Endgame. The report adds,

According to Taiwanese media, a man dressed in white, who seemed to have just exited the cinema after watching the three-hour movie, started revealing spoilers loudly by the entrance.

Cinemagoers who were waiting to enter the doors were fuming and some reportedly went to beat the man up to teach him a lesson.

The photo ignited many discussions with fans claiming that “he got his just desserts served” or that they “felt good seeing this”.

The aforementioned photo can be seen below (via Asia One). Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now and, despite a few bad apples, is on pace to make over a billion dollars worldwide in its opening weekend.