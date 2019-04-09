Faye Webster gifts lovely “Flowers” on new song: Stream

Faye Webster, photo by Eats Humans

Faye Webster is prepping her third album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, for release next month. The indie songwriter, who is heavily influenced by the city’s rich hip-hop history, takes an intimate approach to her music.

“Everything is way personal. I’ve never been that kind of person who can read a book and then write a song about the book,” Webster remarked in a press statement. “I have to write about very personal things for me to even want to write”.



Following early offerings “Room Temperature” and “Kingston” comes today’s “Flowers”, which sees Webster channeling her love of Aaliyah and all things soulful, pulsing R&B. The track is a collaboration with Father, the Atlanta-bred, LA-based rapper who gained prominence following his iLoveMakonnen-assisted “Look at Wrist” single.

Listen to “Flowers” below.

Atlanta Millionaires Club arrives on May 24th through Secretly Canadian. Webster is currently supporting the full-length on a spring tour alongside Stella Donnelly and Lord Huron. Her set is definitely worth catching, and tickets can be purchased here.

“Flowers” Artwork: