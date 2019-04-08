Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions cheating scam

Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty to the charges brought against her in connection to the largest college admission scam in American history, according to The New York Times.

The 56-year-old actress, best known for her Emmy-winning performance in the ABC television series Desperate Housewives, was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. Specifically, she was accused of paying $15,000 in order to secure higher SAT test scores for her daughter. Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, was also named in the federal indictment, but as of yet has not been charged.

In a statement, Huffman said, “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community. I want to apologize to them, and especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to the parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman added that her daughter “knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

The charges brought against Huffman carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. It remains to be seen whether Huffman will see any time behind bars, but it had been reported that prosecutors sought prison time as part of any plea agreement.

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were also charged in the case. The couple did not enter a plea when they appeared in court last week, and have given no indication as to whether they too are looking to strike a deal with prosecutors.