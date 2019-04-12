Five Finger Death Punch, Queen’s Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brantley Gilbert team up for “Blue on Black”: Stream

Clockwise from top: FFDP, Brian May, Brantley Gilbert, Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Hard rockers Five Finger Death Punch have teamed up with Queen legend Brian May, guitar virtuoso Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and country star Brantley Gilbert for a new version of Shepherd’s hit “Blue on Black”, with proceeds benefitting The Gary Sinise Foundation.

The Gary Sinise Foundation, started by actor Gary Sinise (“Forest Gump”), creates and supports programs for military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their families.



FFDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory stated, “To raise awareness for and support First Responders is a cause that’s always been close to our hearts. These brave men and women leave their homes every morning not knowing if they’ll ever see their families again. Yet they make a conscious choice to do so for the greater good. What better way to make a difference than to join forces with some of our friends in country, blues and classic rock who happen to be some of the biggest names in those genres and together celebrate these heroes.”

Sinise added, “I want to send my thanks to Five Finger Death Punch, Brian May of Queen, Brantley Gilbert and Kenny Wayne Shepherd for their support of The Gary Sinise Foundation and our efforts to give back to our Nation’s First Responders. I’m so grateful to have all of these incredible artists from different genres coming together to support our mission with this great song, ‘Blue on Black’.”

Shepherd stated, “When Five Finger Death Punch approached me about teaming up with them to do a special version of ‘Blue on Black’, I was thrilled to do it. When they told me Brantley Gilbert and Brian May were also going to be part of it, I was honored. This is a powerful collaboration of rock, country and blues artists and a true testament to the commonalities these musical styles share, and I think the fans will appreciate and enjoy it as much as we do.”

Watch the video for the new version of “Blue on Black” below, and purchase or stream the single at this location.