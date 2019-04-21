FKA twigs announces first tour dates in nearly three years

FKA twigs, photo by Nina Corcoran

FKA twigs is readying her long-awaited return.

Next month, the alt-R&B singer will return to the road for her first tour dates in nearly three years. The itinerary begins with two shows each in Los Angeles and New York City. She’ll then head to Europe for shows and festivals gigs at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and We Love Green Festival in Paris. Further dates are scheduled in Australia before FKA twigs returns to the US for slots at AFROPUNK’s festivals in Brooklyn and Atlanta. See the full itinerary below.



It also appears new music is on the way. As reddit has uncovered, a new song called “Cellophane”, attributed by FKA twigs, has been registered by Young Turks. It would mark her first new music since 2016’s one-off single, “Good to Love”.

FKA twigs 2019 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

05/11 – New York City, NY @ Park Armory (Red Bull Music Festival)

05/12 – New York City, NY @ Park Armory (Red Bull Music Festival)

05/24 – Berlin, DE @ TBA

05/28 – London, UK @ TBA

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/09 – Sydney, AU @ VIVID Live

06/14 – Hobart, AU @ TBA

08/24-25 – Brooklyn, NY @ AFROPUNK Brooklyn

10/12-13 – Atlanta, GA @ AFROPUNK Presents The Carnival of Consciousness Atlanta