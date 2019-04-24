FKA twigs returns with new single “Cellophane”: Stream

FKA twigs, photo by David Brendan Hall

FKA twigs has returned with her new single, “Cellophane”.

“Throughout my life I’ve practiced my way to being the best I could be,” FKA twigs wrote in a tweet announcing the single, which marks her first since 2016’s one-off release “Good to Love”. “It didn’t work this time. I had to tear down every process I’d ever relied on. Go deeper. Rebuild. Start again.”



The moving ballad comes with a corresponding music video directed by Andrew Thomas Huang and featuring impressive pole choreography and digital visuals. Watch and listen below.

throughout my life I’ve practiced my way to being the best I could be, it didn’t work this time. I had to tear down every process I'd ever relied on. go deeper. rebuild. start again. cellophane is coming, tomorrow 7:30pm bst / 11:30am pacific / 2:30pm eastern pic.twitter.com/UoRl4NQeSW — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) April 23, 2019

FKA twigs’ last album was the stellar LP1 from way back in 2014, which she then followed up with 2015’s similarly impressive M3LL155X. Fans may not have to wait much longer for a new project; in addition to today’s song, the English musician has lined up a new batch of tour dates in Europe and North America, tickets for which can be bought here.

If you’re looking to catch up on all of FKA twigs’ vinyl releases, head here.