Fleetwood Mac to replace Rolling Stones at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Fleetwood Mac with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, photo by Randee St Nicholas

The Rolling Stones recently postponed their upcoming US tour so that frontman Mick Jagger can undergo medical treatment. (Reportedly, Jagger will undergo heart valve replacement surgery in New York City this week.) Among the impacted dates is a headlining appearance at next month’s New Orleans Jazz Fest.

In place of The Stones, Jazz Fest organizers have tapped Fleetwood Mac. The Mac — featuring two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks — will perform at the festival on Thursday, May 2nd.



Fleetwood Mac join an impressive lineup that includes Katy Perry, Dave Matthews Band, Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Buffet, Van Morrison, Al Green, John Fogerty, Earth, Wind & Fire, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Tom Jones, Alanis Morissette, Gary Clark Jr., Jimmy Cliff, Mavis Staples, Jerry Lee Lewis, Kamasi Washington, and Big Freedia, among many others.

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2019 takes place April 25-27th and May 2nd-5th. You can grab tickets here.