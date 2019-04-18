Fleetwood Mac reschedule North American tour dates

Fleetwood Mac with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, photo by Randee St Nicholas

Earlier this month, Fleetwood Mac were forced to postpone the remaining dates of their early spring North American tour after Stevie Nicks came down with the flu. They’ve now rescheduled those shows for later this year.

The seven-date swing kicks off in Boston on October 28th and includes additional stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Edmonton. Additionally, Fleetwood Mac have announced a new date in Quebec City for October 30th.



See the full schedule below. All previously held tickets will be honored at these newly rescheduled dates. For those who don’t already have tickets, you can get them here.

Fleetwood Mac 2019 US Tour Dates:

10/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/30 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

11/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place