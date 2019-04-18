Menu
Fleetwood Mac reschedule North American tour dates

The band postponed a recent leg of dates after Stevie Nicks came down with the flu

by
on April 18, 2019, 9:10am
Fleetwood Mac with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, photo by Randee St Nicholas
Earlier this month, Fleetwood Mac were forced to postpone the remaining dates of their early spring North American tour after Stevie Nicks came down with the flu. They’ve now rescheduled those shows for later this year.

The seven-date swing kicks off in Boston on October 28th and includes additional stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Edmonton. Additionally, Fleetwood Mac have announced a new date in Quebec City for October 30th.

See the full schedule below. All previously held tickets will be honored at these newly rescheduled dates. For those who don’t already have tickets, you can get them here.

Revisit our review of Fleetwood Mac’s recent concert in Chicago.

Fleetwood Mac 2019 US Tour Dates:
10/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/30 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
11/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
11/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

