Fleetwood Mac cancel remainder of North American tour after Stevie Nicks comes down with the flu

Fleetwood Mac with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, photo by Randee St Nicholas

Fleetwood Mac have canceled the remainder of their North American tour, including an appearance at New Orleans Jazz Fest, due to singer Stevie Nicks’ bout with the flu.

“While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” the band said in a statement.



Added Mick Fleetwood in his own statement, “We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges. The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

The impacted shows include dates in Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary, all of which will be rescheduled for October or November, according to the band.

Unfortunately, Fleetwood Mac’s appearance at Jazz Fest will not be rescheduled, leaving festival organizers scrambling for yet another replacement headliner. Just last week, Jazz Fest booked the Mac in place of The Rolling Stones, who were forced to cancel so that Mick Jagger could undergo a medical procedure.

Last month, Nicks became the first woman ever to be twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.