Florence and the Machine’s “Jenny of Oldstones” soundtracks latest episode of Game of Thrones: Stream

Florence and the Machine, photo by Lior Phillips

If the voice who soundtracked the closing credits to tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones sounded familiar, that’s because it was none other than Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine.

Welch is the only artist to be featured in the final season of the HBO series, according to a press release. The song titled “Jenny of Oldstones” was recorded at the request of the show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.



“We’ve always been huge fans of Florence’s music, and the Season 2 trailer with her song ‘Seven Devils’ was possibly the most powerful we’ve ever had,” Benioff and Weiss explained in a statement. “So the opportunity to hear her otherworldly voice on our show was always at the forefront of our minds. We’re still pleasantly shocked that she agreed to sing ‘Jenny of Oldstones,’ and we’re in love with the result.”

“When I first heard the song it sounded like a Celtic lullaby to me,” Welch added. “Celtic music has always been in my blood, so I felt like I could do something with it. The magic and ritual in Game of Thrones, not to mention the costumes, have always appealed to me. I am honoured to be a part of the final season.”

“Jenny of Oldstones” was written by Weiss, Benioff, Ramin Djawadi, and GOT author George R.R. Martin. The song was produced by Thomas Bartlett, a.k.a. Doveman.

Take a listen below.

Next month, Florence and the Machine are set to kick off their latest leg of North American tour dates behind their 2018 album, High As Hope. Get your tickets here.