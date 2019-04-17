Flying Lotus announces new album Flamagra, featuring David Lynch, Solange, Tierra Whack, more

Flying Lotus, photo by Renata Raksha

Flying Lotus has announced his first album in nearly five years. The You’re Dead! follow-up is titled Flamagra and due to hit shelves May 24th through Warp Records.

The forthcoming effort spans a very generous 27 tracks, and boasts a long list of prominent collaborators, new and old. David Lynch, George Clinton, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Solange, and Shabazz Palaces make appearances on the LP, as do Toro y Moi, Tierra Whack, Little Dragon, and Denzel Curry.



(Read: The Top Albums of 2014)

With a varied guest list and the guidance of Flying Lotus, it should come as no surprise that Flamagra draws on hip-hop, funk, soul, jazz, global dance music, and even IDM. A press release describes it as perhaps “the definitive” FlyLo record, “an astral afro-futurist masterpiece of deep soul, cosmic dust, and startling originality.”

In a statement, FlyLo (né Steven Ellison) talked about the role of fire in his vision for the new album:

“I’d been working on stuff for the past five years, but it was always all over the place. I’d always had this thematic idea in mind — a lingering concept about fire, an eternal flame sitting on a hill. Some people love it, some people hate it. Some people would go on dates there and some people would burn love letters in the fire.”

As a first listen of the LP, FlyLo has shared “Fire is Coming”, his collaboration with Lynch. The song is definitely not a Game of Thrones pun, though its FlyLo-directed video features rabid children and Lynch dressed up as some kind of canine storyteller/soothsayer. You’ll have to see it for yourself.

Check it out below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist.

Flamagra Artwork:

Flamagra Tracklist:

01. Heroes

02. Post Requisite

03. Heroes In A Half Shell

04. More feat. Anderson .Paak

05. Capillaries

06. Burning Down The House feat. George Clinton

07. Spontaneous feat. Little Dragon

08. Takashi

09. Pilgrim Side Eye

10. All Spies

11. Yellow Belly feat. Tierra Whack

12. Black Balloons Reprise feat. Denzel Curry

13. Fire Is Coming feat. David Lynch

14. Inside Your Home

15. Actually Virtual feat. Shabazz Palaces

16. Andromeda

17. Remind U

18. Say Something

19. Debbie Is Depressed

20. Find Your Own Way Home

21. The Climb feat. Thundercat

22. Pygmy

23. 9 Carrots feat. Toro y Moi

24. FF4

25. Land Of Honey feat. Solange

26. Thank U Malcolm

27. Hot Oct.

In the time since the release of You’re Dead!, FlyLo has contributed extensively to Kendrick Lamar’s masterful To Pimp a Butterfly and Thundercat’s Drunk record. He also helmed the acclaimed horror feature Kuso.

Catch up on all of Flying Lotus’ past vinyl releases by heading this way.