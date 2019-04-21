Game of Thrones’ season 8, episode 2 leaks early

Game of Thrones' Season 8 premiere

For the second week in a row, the new episode of Game of Thrones has leaked ahead of is scheduled premiere.

According to GOT blog Winter is Coming, the second episode of the show’s eighth and final season was accidentally made available on Amazon Prime in Germany early Sunday.



The episode is officially scheduled to air at 9pm EST on HBO.

Last week, DirecTV prematurely released the season premiere episode four hours before its intended airing. Read our review of the episode here.