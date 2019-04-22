Gesaffelstein announces North American fall tour

Gesaffelstein celebrated the release of his long-awaited sophomore album, Hyperion, with his long-awaited return to Coachella this month. The French producer now plans to bring his new record to more places beyond Indio, as he’s just announced a North American fall tour.
Set to run throughout the month of November, the outing will see Gesaffelstein visit San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Denver. Other stops on his itinerary include Detroit, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta.
According to a press statement, Gesaffelstein’s upcoming shows will boast an all new live production featuring the exclusive use of Vantablack VBx2. Vantablack is “the super-black coating used primarily in space applications which holds the world record as the darkest substance made by man,” per a press statement. The coating will be used to create “an illusion of infinite depth and blackness” — something akin to a black hole on stage.
Check out Gesaffelstein’s full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26th, and can be bought here.
Gesaffelstein 2019 Tour Dates
05/31 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/10 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
11/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Revisit the video for Hyperion single “Blast Off” featuring Pharrell Williams: