Glenn Danzig to direct “vampire Spaghetti Western” movie; sets fall release for Danzig Sings Elvis album

Glenn Danzig

If you’re wondering why those Misfits reunion shows are so few and far between, it may be because singer Glenn Danzig is a busy man. A new update on the legendary rocker’s on-goings reveals that he is writing and directing a “vampire Spaghetti Western” film, and prepping his long-awaited album of Elvis Presley covers for a fall release.

A new post on Danzig’s official Facebook page states, “The long awaited “DANZIG Sings ELVIS” covers record has now been scheduled for a Fall release. We will post the cover & tracks in the coming weeks. Mr. DANZIG has also just put the finishing touches on the script for his next film which will be a vampire Spaghetti-Western & DANZIG will direct. Casting will begin shortly… Busy year for the Man!!”



While no other details were given, it can be assumed that the new film is a separate project from the one he announced last year. That movie, also written and directed by Danzig, was described as an anthology based on his series of Verotik comic books, which usually center on mature horror themes and feature scantily clad female protagonists.

Meanwhile, Danzig has been talking about his Elvis covers album for years. “Elvis is actually kind of how I got into music,” Glenn told Rolling Stone back in 2015. “When I was a kid, I was cutting school pretending I was sick and I would lie at home watching old movies, and Jailhouse Rock came on with Elvis. I was, like, ‘I want to do this. This is great.’ And that’s how I veered to music.”

Danzig also has two previously announced 2019 shows coming up with the “Original Misfits” lineup. The first takes place later this month on April 27th at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, while the second happens on June 29th at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets for both concerts can be purchased here.