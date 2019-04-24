Guided By Voices to play 100-song marathon concert on New Year’s Eve

Guided By Voices

With over 25 albums in their catalog, Guided By Voices are known for delivering lengthy, 60-song setlists night after night. Later this year, however, the veteran rockers are looking to set a new record for themselves.

The Robert Pollard-led outfit will present a special 100-song (!) marathon concert on New Year’s Eve. “The ultimate year-end blow-out” officially goes down December 31st at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.



“Yes, my doctor dreamt that we played 100 songs for $100 and he even wrote it as a prescription for me on his prescription pad. Doctor’s orders,” Pollard wrote on Facebook.

The NYE show follows the band’s summer run of tour dates, which includes gigs in London, Toronto, and Brooklyn. They’re also scheduled to play festivals like Spain’s Primavera Sound, Best Kept Secret Festival in The Netherlands, and Ottawa’s Bluesfest.

Tickets to the NYE concert go on sale Friday, April 26th. They, as well as tickets for Guided By Voices’ other shows, can be purchased here.

Guided By Voices 2019 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/18 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/05 – London, UK @ Village Underground

06/06 – London, UK @ Village Underground

06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

06/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest

07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

08/10 – Waynesville, OH @ Bellweather Festival

09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Industry City

12/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (100 Songs NYE Concert)

Guided By Voices’ last album was February’s Zeppelin Over China. Revisit one of its singles, “My Future in Barcelona”:

