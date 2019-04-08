Slash: Guns N’ Roses to tour this fall and then turn focus on new album

Slash, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Slash has revealed that Guns N’ Roses will hit the road for a short tour this October, and then set their sights on a new album.

Speaking with Futuro 88.9 FM in Chile in a new interview, Slash explained that he’s currently on the road with his band Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, and that his focus will turn to Guns N’ Roses once that tour wraps up.



“After South America, [Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators] go straight to Europe and do the festivals over there,” he said during the chat. “And then from Europe, we go back to the States and Canada and do our first Canadian tour, plus some U.S. dates. And that goes until August. And then after that, I’m gonna hook up with Guns N’ Roses.”

Slash added that Guns N’ Roses will hit the road on a “small tour in October,” and that “there’s been so much talk about this Guns N’ Roses record, which we haven’t actually done anything with. So we’re gonna sort of focus on that. And then the Conspirators will be [returning] some time coming up, depending on what Guns N’ Roses is doing. But I’ve already started putting together material for the new Conspirators record.”

It’s likely that Guns N’ Roses will plan their fall dates around their recently announced headlining gig at the 2019 Louder Than Life festival talking place September 27th-29th in Louisville, Kentucky. The band will be playing the middle night (September 28th) of the three-night fest, with full lineup and details here.

Earlier this year, Slash told the Japanese news outlet TVK Rock City, “Axl, Duff, myself and Richard have all talked about… there’s material and stuff going on already for a new record. It’s just, with Guns N’ Roses, you don’t go, ‘Oh, there’s a plan, and it’s gonna be like this,’ because that’s not how it works.”

A new album would be the first GN’R studio disc since 2008’s Chinese Democracy, and the first album of original material with Slash and Duff back in the band since 1991’s Use Your Illusion discs. You can grab all of Guns N’ Roses’ albums on vinyl and other formats at Reverb LP.