Blac Chyna caught up in Harvard admissions scam

Blac Chyna

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Blac Chyna had been accepted in an online class for Business Analytics at Harvard Business School. The former stripper -turned- influencer shared her acceptance letter with TMZ, saying, “School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good.”

However, after Harvard alumni began complaining about the model’s newfound association with the school, the Ivy League institution issued a statement clarifying her status — or, lack there of. “Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White,” reads the statement.



Blac Chyna’s fraudulent letter seems tied to a scheme allegedly orchestrated by a PR manager named Christian Emiliano, who offered to enroll her into the Harvard course and complete all the required course work on Blac Chyna’s behalf. According to TMZ, Emiliano offered these services for $1,000 on top of the $2,250 tuition fee.

In an email sent to Blac Chyna, Emiliano wrote, “Our team will complete all the course work for you, all you have to do is take one test (we will provide you the study guide) and then take credit for the program. You can go on the Harvard campus and take a picture with a Harvard hoodie on / you can post updates on your snapchat and Instagram Story.”

For her part, Chyna maintains she never accepted Emiliano’s offer, and says she intends to take the course on her own.

Earlier this year, Hollywood actresses Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman were arrested and charged with fraud after participating in a similar college admissions scam. Huffman has already pleaded guilty to the charges.