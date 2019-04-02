Hatchie asks that you “Stay with Me” on new song: Stream

Hatchie, photo by Joe Agius

Hatchie is due to drop her debut album, Keepsake, on June 21st through Double Double Whammy. The rising indie songwriter is teasing her new LP now with “Stay with Me”.

While impressive first single “Without a Blush” was steeped in fuzzy guitars à la My Bloody Valentine, today’s fresh cut leans harder toward the “pop” realm of the dream pop genre. “‘Stay With Me’ was written as a writing exercise in an effort to step away from my usual style into something more fun and dancey,” Hatchie commented in a press release.



“We originally wrote it with someone else in mind, but realized it was the perfect fit for my album as I wanted to expand into a different sound,” she added. “It became one of my favourite songs on the record because I’m a sucker for crying-in-the-club tracks.”

“Stay with Me” has the pulse of a Madonna hit from the late ’80s and early ’90s, and fits right in with similarly themed “crying-in-the-club tracks” like the entirety of Lorde’s Melodrama and, of course, Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own”.

Check it out below via its official video. Directed and edited by Joe Agius, the clip stars Hatchie herself as she hits a nightclub in hopes of forgetting her relationship woes.

Hatchie will kick off an extensive North American tour with Girlpool later this week. Find your tickets here.