The Hateful Eight extended edition now available as four-part Netflix series

Seemingly out of nowhere, there’s suddenly a new version of The Hateful Eight online.

As /Film reports The Hateful Eight: Extended Edition is now streaming on Netflix. It’s not actually a new cut of the 2015 film, just one that has never been available for home viewing before. Quentin Tarantino previously toured the “Roadshow” version in 70mm around the original theatrical run. It runs about nearly 20 minutes longer than the widely distributed cut, clocking in at 187 minutes.



What’s interesting is that instead of just putting the Extended Edition up alongside the original, Netflix has broken it up into a four-part series. Each “episode” runs an average of 52.5 minutes, making it a perfectly binge-able “show”. The film is already split up into chapters, but the new breaks make it even more convenient for those wanting a break between all the bloodshed.

There’s no word on what prompted the mini-series presentation, and Tarantino himself has yet to comment. Either way, The Hateful Eight: Extended Edition is available to watch now, and you can revisit the trailer below.

Tarantino will return this year with his feature-length follow-up to Hateful Eight this year with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, the film opens July 26th.