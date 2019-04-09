HBO announces Game of Thrones-inspired album For the Throne

For The Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones)

To coincide with the upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, HBO and Columbia Records have announced the release of a soundtrack of music inspired by the show.

For The Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) is due out April 26th, and features brand new music from SZA, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, The National, Mumford and Sons, Rosalía, MUSE’s Matthew Bellamy, ASAP Rocky, Lil Peep, and Ellie Goulding, among others.

A tracklist is still forthcoming, but according to Pitchfork one of the tracks will be a collaboration between SZA, Scott, and The Weeknd.

For The Throne is available for pre-order in 11 different vinyl configurations: nine cover variants representing each house crest, one color variant with fire and ice colored vinyl, and one standard.

The National previously recorded a version of “The Rains of Castamere”, which played over the end credits of season two episode “Blackwater”, and Mumford and Sons served as the real-life wedding band for Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie.

The eight season of Game of Thrones premieres this Sunday, April 14th.