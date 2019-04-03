Holy Ghost! announce new album, Work, share “Escape from Los Angeles”: Stream

Holy Ghost!, photo by Harry McNally

Holy Ghost! have announced their first album in nearly six years. Dubbed Work, it’s out on shelves June 21st through new label home West End Records.

Work marks the New York-based outfit’s third full-length overall following 2013’s Dynamics and 2011’s self-titled record, both of which came through James Murphy’s DFA Records. According to a press statement, the new LP sees Holy Ghost! employing a much smaller range of equipment (just a Yamaha CS80 and Mini Moog) due to studio space limitations; however, it may have actually been a blessing in disguise.



“Not necessarily the bare necessities, but what would make for the most interesting limited palette,” the band Nick Millhiser commented in a statement. “David Bowie didn’t have every f*cking synthesizer on earth to make Low. He had two. And that’s one of my favorite synth records of all time.”

Assisting Holy Ghost! in the studio were many past DFA colleagues, including Sinkane, The Juan Maclean, and LCD Soundsystem member Nancy Whang, among others.

As a first teaser of Work, the two-piece has shared the feel-good, seven-minute closing song “Escape from Los Angeles”. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Work are ongoing. Find the duo’s past releases on vinyl here.

Work Artwork:

Work Tracklist:

01. Epton on Broadway Part I

02. Epton on Broadway Part II

03. Anxious

04. Heaven Knows What

05. Nicky Buckingham

06. Do This

07. One for Pete

08. My Happy House

09. Heaven Forbid

10. Soon

11. Slow Burn

12. Escape from Los Angeles

Holy Ghost! so far have a handful of North American dates lined up for the next few months. Tickets can be purchased here.

Holy Ghost! 2019 Tour Dates:

04/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Globe Theatre

05/03 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/09 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

06/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom