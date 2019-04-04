Hot Chip announce new album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, share “Hungry Child”: Stream

Hot Chip, photo by Ronald Dick

Hot Chip have announced their seventh studio full-length, A Bath Full of Ecstasy. Out June 21st via Domino, the record follows 2015’s Why Make Sense?.

The new album marks the first time the London electronic outfit has worked with outside producers, in an effort to tap into more adventurous songwriting while pushing their trademark synth sounds forward. To that end, they teamed with French producer Philippe Zdar (Phoenix, Cassius) and Rodaidh McDonald (The XX, David Byrne) of Scotland for recording sessions in Paris and London.



As a first listen to the nine-track LP, the band has shared the pulsing lead single, “Hungry Child”. A bumping house beat with melancholy lyrics, the track comes paired with a wonderfully conceptualized music video directed by Saman Kesh. The clip stars as Martin Starr and Milana Vayntrub as a quarreling couple who suddenly start hearing “Hungry Child” playing out of no where. It seems to follow them around wherever they go as they desperately try to find a way to shut it off. Though they hate to admit it, the answer may be right in the song’s lyrics.

Check out the visuals below.

Pre-orders for A Bath Full of Ecstasy are going on now. In addition to standard vinyl, CD, and digital formats, fans can get a signed deluxe double-LP printed on transparent orange and turquoise vinyl housed in a black and white sleeve. While you’re at it, you can snag other Hot Chip releases on vinyl here.

A Bath Full of Ecstasy Artwork:

A Bath Full of Ecstasy Tracklist:

01. Melody of Love

02. Spell

03. Bath Full of Ecstasy

04. Echo

05. Hungry Child

06. Positive

07. Why Does My Mind

08. Clear Blue Skies

09. No God

Hot Chip have also announced have announced a fall outing they’re billing as their “biggest ever headlining” tour. Following a number of intimate gigs later this month and a summer festival run, the new dates kick off in early September with a two-night stand at New York’s Brooklyn Steel. Boston, Montreal, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more major markets are also on the docket, so check the full itinerary below.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, April 12th, and you can find passes to all the band’s upcoming shows here.

Hot Chip 2019 Tour Dates:

04/04 – London, UK @ Village Underground

04/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

04/06 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

04/08 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

04/09 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

04/11 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

04/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

04/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

04/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

05/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/24 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/01 – Egeskov Castle, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/14-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

06/28-30 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/04 – Catalonia, ES @ Vida Festival

06/05 – Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival

06/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

06/11-13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Live Festival

06/19-21 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival

06/19-21 – Biarritz, FR @ Biarritz en été Festival

06/26 – Aulnoye-Aimeries, FR @ Les Nuits Secrètes Festival

08/02-04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now Festival

08/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Playground of Sound Festival

08/16 – St Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

08/16-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/30 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival

09/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/09 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater,

09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

09/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

10/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1

10/21 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/24 – Norwich, UK @ LCR

11/30 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

12/04 – Luxembourg, LX @ den Atelier

12/05 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

12/07 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

12/11- Hamburg, DE @ Docks

12/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

12/15 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller