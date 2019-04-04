Hot Chip announce new album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, share “Hungry Child”: Stream

Hot Chip have announced their seventh studio full-length, A Bath Full of Ecstasy. Out June 21st via Domino, the record follows 2015’s Why Make Sense?.
The new album marks the first time the London electronic outfit has worked with outside producers, in an effort to tap into more adventurous songwriting while pushing their trademark synth sounds forward. To that end, they teamed with French producer Philippe Zdar (Phoenix, Cassius) and Rodaidh McDonald (The XX, David Byrne) of Scotland for recording sessions in Paris and London.
As a first listen to the nine-track LP, the band has shared the pulsing lead single, “Hungry Child”. A bumping house beat with melancholy lyrics, the track comes paired with a wonderfully conceptualized music video directed by Saman Kesh. The clip stars as Martin Starr and Milana Vayntrub as a quarreling couple who suddenly start hearing “Hungry Child” playing out of no where. It seems to follow them around wherever they go as they desperately try to find a way to shut it off. Though they hate to admit it, the answer may be right in the song’s lyrics.
Check out the visuals below.
Pre-orders for A Bath Full of Ecstasy are going on now. In addition to standard vinyl, CD, and digital formats, fans can get a signed deluxe double-LP printed on transparent orange and turquoise vinyl housed in a black and white sleeve. While you’re at it, you can snag other Hot Chip releases on vinyl here.
A Bath Full of Ecstasy Artwork:
A Bath Full of Ecstasy Tracklist:
01. Melody of Love
02. Spell
03. Bath Full of Ecstasy
04. Echo
05. Hungry Child
06. Positive
07. Why Does My Mind
08. Clear Blue Skies
09. No God
Hot Chip have also announced have announced a fall outing they’re billing as their “biggest ever headlining” tour. Following a number of intimate gigs later this month and a summer festival run, the new dates kick off in early September with a two-night stand at New York’s Brooklyn Steel. Boston, Montreal, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more major markets are also on the docket, so check the full itinerary below.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, April 12th, and you can find passes to all the band’s upcoming shows here.
Hot Chip 2019 Tour Dates:
04/04 – London, UK @ Village Underground
04/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
04/06 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
04/08 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
04/09 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
04/11 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
04/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo
04/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
04/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
04/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
05/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
05/24 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/01 – Egeskov Castle, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/14-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
06/28-30 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/04 – Catalonia, ES @ Vida Festival
06/05 – Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival
06/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
06/11-13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Live Festival
06/19-21 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
06/19-21 – Biarritz, FR @ Biarritz en été Festival
06/26 – Aulnoye-Aimeries, FR @ Les Nuits Secrètes Festival
08/02-04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now Festival
08/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Playground of Sound Festival
08/16 – St Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival
08/16-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/30 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival
09/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/09 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater,
09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
09/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
10/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1
10/21 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
10/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/24 – Norwich, UK @ LCR
11/30 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
12/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
12/04 – Luxembourg, LX @ den Atelier
12/05 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
12/07 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
12/11- Hamburg, DE @ Docks
12/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern
12/15 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller