In Photos: Thrash metallers Vio-Lence reunite for two shows in Oakland

Seminal Bay Area thrash metal band Vio-Lence reunited for two sold-out shows at the Oakland Metro this past weekend (April 13th-14th), picking up almost right where they left off when they disbanded in 2003.
The lineup for the band for these shows included vocalist Sean Killian (who recently underwent a successful liver transplant and sounds better than ever) guitarists Phil Demmel and Ray Vargas, bassist Deen Dell, and drummer Perry Strickland. Current Machine Head frontman and onetime Vio-Lence guitarist Robb Flynn is not part of the reunion.
The band kicked off night one by playing their classic Eternal Nightmare album in its entirety, and from the opening notes of the first song, the venue erupted into a giant pit, as stage divers bombarded the stage and the first few rows of fans.
The second show, which was a daytime affair and dubbed “The Palm Sunday Matinee Massacre” saw the band mix up the setlist a bit, highlighted by Slayer / Exodus guitarist Gary Holt joining them for a cover of Exodus’ “A Lesson In Violence.”
See our photos from the two shows below. Vio-Lence will be playing shows in Los Angeles, Mesa, Arizona, and Brooklyn, New York later this year. Dates can be seen here.
Photo Gallery: Vio-Lence at the Oakland Metro on April 13th-14th (click to enlarge and scroll through):
April 13th Setlist:
Eternal Nightmare
Serial Killer
Phobophobia
Calling in the Coroner
T.D.S. (Take It As You Will)
Bodies on Bodies
Kill on Command
Mentally Afflicted
Colour of Life
Officer Nice
Ageless Eyes
Paraplegic
I Profit
Torture Tactics
World in a World
April 14th Setlist:
Kill on Command
Calling in the Coroner
I Profit
Phobophobia
Serial Killer
Again (Torque cover)
Breed Like Rats (Torque cover)
Ageless Eyes
Officer Nice
Mentally Afflicted
T.D.S. (Take It As You Will)
A Lesson in Violence (Exodus cover with Gary Holt)
Bodies on Bodies
Paraplegic
World in a World