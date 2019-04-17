In Photos: Thrash metallers Vio-Lence reunite for two shows in Oakland

Vio-Lence at Oakland's Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner

Seminal Bay Area thrash metal band Vio-Lence reunited for two sold-out shows at the Oakland Metro this past weekend (April 13th-14th), picking up almost right where they left off when they disbanded in 2003.

The lineup for the band for these shows included vocalist Sean Killian (who recently underwent a successful liver transplant and sounds better than ever) guitarists Phil Demmel and Ray Vargas, bassist Deen Dell, and drummer Perry Strickland. Current Machine Head frontman and onetime Vio-Lence guitarist Robb Flynn is not part of the reunion.



The band kicked off night one by playing their classic Eternal Nightmare album in its entirety, and from the opening notes of the first song, the venue erupted into a giant pit, as stage divers bombarded the stage and the first few rows of fans.

The second show, which was a daytime affair and dubbed “The Palm Sunday Matinee Massacre” saw the band mix up the setlist a bit, highlighted by Slayer / Exodus guitarist Gary Holt joining them for a cover of Exodus’ “A Lesson In Violence.”

See our photos from the two shows below. Vio-Lence will be playing shows in Los Angeles, Mesa, Arizona, and Brooklyn, New York later this year. Dates can be seen here.

Photo Gallery: Vio-Lence at the Oakland Metro on April 13th-14th (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner Vio-Lence at Oakland’s Metro, photo by Raymond Ahner

April 13th Setlist:

Eternal Nightmare

Serial Killer

Phobophobia

Calling in the Coroner

T.D.S. (Take It As You Will)

Bodies on Bodies

Kill on Command

Mentally Afflicted

Colour of Life

Officer Nice

Ageless Eyes

Paraplegic

I Profit

Torture Tactics

World in a World

April 14th Setlist:

Kill on Command

Calling in the Coroner

I Profit

Phobophobia

Serial Killer

Again (Torque cover)

Breed Like Rats (Torque cover)

Ageless Eyes

Officer Nice

Mentally Afflicted

T.D.S. (Take It As You Will)

A Lesson in Violence (Exodus cover with Gary Holt)

Bodies on Bodies

Paraplegic

World in a World