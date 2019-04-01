Nico Segal and Nate Fox detail new Intellexual project, share “Intlxl”: Stream

Intellexual, photo by Kay Ibrahim

Last week, The Social Experiment members Nico Segal and Nate Fox teased a new project called Intellexual. Today, the two have offered more details on what they’ve been cooking up in the studio.

Intellexual is both the duo’s new band name and title of their debut album. The forthcoming LP, due to hit stores April 12th, spans a total of 11 songs, including titles like “Sing it Louder”, “Overthinking”, “Roxstar”, and “Friction”. Most were written “from scratch at a piano or guitar”, their details fleshed out before “going into the studio with a firm-footed plan, instead of piecing together scraps.” A press statement explained further:



“They built the songs up from these early demos, adding color in the form of euphoric horns, rippling pianos, handclaps, synthesizers and background vocals of various timbres. The result is an inventive, genre-bending album that erases the boundaries between hip-hop, soul, folk, R&B, indie-pop and dreamy atmospherics — a headphones record and a party record in one, both communal and personal in scope.

As we previously noted, Segal and Fox were assisted by a long list of friends and colleagues, many from their Chicago hometown. Among them: Francis Starlite of Francis and the Lights, Chuck Inglish, Raury, Ric Wilson, fellow Social Experimenter Peter Cottontale, and Segal’s Kids These Days band mate Vic Mensa.

As a first preview, the duo has shared a new song dubbed “Intlxl”. Take a listen below.

Intellexual Artwork:

Intellexual Tracklist:

01. Popstar

02. Sing It Louder

03. Money

04. Call You

05. Overthinking

06. Boca

07. Roxstar

08. Friction

09. Like I Feel

10. Over the Hill