J Mascis captures angst of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Don’t Do Me Like That”: Stream

The spirited rock 'n' roll cover precedes his forthcoming tour across Japan and Europe

by
on April 09, 2019, 12:57pm
j mascis new album elastic days see you at the movies
J. Mascis, photo by Ben Kaye

Fact: There is no song that J Mascis can’t cover.

Whether it’s Mazzy Star or Led Zeppelin or The Cure, the Dinosaur Jr. frontman has the ability to marry his melancholy voice to any FM staple, capturing the emotionalism with the ease it takes to de-cream a Cadbury egg. #topicaljoke

Well, now he’s back to prove as much again with his cover of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That”. One of the punchier tracks off 1979’s Damn the Torpedoes, Mascis surprisingly keeps the poppy cadence, though this sucker drips with angst.

Stream below.

The spirited cover follows his latest solo album — last year’s Elastic Days — and precedes his forthcoming world tour that begins this month with two dates in Japan. Revisit his recent conversation with Kyle Meredith in which he chats karaoke, biking, and his “Big Muff” sound.

J Mascis 2019 Tour Dates:
04/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya WWWX
04/17 – Osaka, JP @ Drop
05/09 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
05/10 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
05/11 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
05/13 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
05/14 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
05/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
05/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club
05/18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
05/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla
06/15 – Provincetown, MA @ Twenty Summers @ The Hawthorne Barn
06/21 – Athens, GR @ AN Club
07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
07/06 – Paris, FR@ La Maroquinerie
07/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
07/09 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
07/11 – Genova, IT @ Giardini Luzzati
07/12 – Prato, IT @ Festival Delle Colline
07/14 – Rome, IT @ Rome Unplugged in Monti

