J Mascis captures angst of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Don’t Do Me Like That”: Stream

J. Mascis, photo by Ben Kaye

Fact: There is no song that J Mascis can’t cover.

Whether it’s Mazzy Star or Led Zeppelin or The Cure, the Dinosaur Jr. frontman has the ability to marry his melancholy voice to any FM staple, capturing the emotionalism with the ease it takes to de-cream a Cadbury egg. #topicaljoke



Well, now he’s back to prove as much again with his cover of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That”. One of the punchier tracks off 1979’s Damn the Torpedoes, Mascis surprisingly keeps the poppy cadence, though this sucker drips with angst.

Stream below.

The spirited cover follows his latest solo album — last year’s Elastic Days — and precedes his forthcoming world tour that begins this month with two dates in Japan. Revisit his recent conversation with Kyle Meredith in which he chats karaoke, biking, and his “Big Muff” sound.

J Mascis 2019 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya WWWX

04/17 – Osaka, JP @ Drop

05/09 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

05/10 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

05/11 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

05/13 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

05/14 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

05/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

05/18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

05/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

06/15 – Provincetown, MA @ Twenty Summers @ The Hawthorne Barn

06/21 – Athens, GR @ AN Club

07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

07/06 – Paris, FR@ La Maroquinerie

07/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

07/09 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

07/11 – Genova, IT @ Giardini Luzzati

07/12 – Prato, IT @ Festival Delle Colline

07/14 – Rome, IT @ Rome Unplugged in Monti